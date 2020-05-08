Vontasia C. Banks -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Vontasia C. Banks, 21, of 147 Cowpen Road, Denmark, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees.

She passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home, and graveside.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Vontasia Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.