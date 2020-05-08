Vontasia C. Banks -- Denmark
0 comments

Vontasia C. Banks -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vontasia C. Banks

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Vontasia C. Banks, 21, of 147 Cowpen Road, Denmark, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees.

She passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home, and graveside.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Vontasia Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News