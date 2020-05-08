Vontasia C. Banks -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Vontasia C. Banks, 21, of 147 Cowpen Road, Denmark, will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees.
She passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home, and graveside.
The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.
To plant a tree in memory of Vontasia Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.