Vondel Norman Davis -- Elgin

ELGIN -- SFC Vondel Norman Davis, 55, of Elgin, died May 24, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will no be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

