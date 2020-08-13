You have permission to edit this article.
Vlerie Simmons Bennett -- Holly Hill
Vlerie Simmons Bennett -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Valerie Simmons Bennett, 51, of 719 Coach Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Greater Unity AME Cemetery, Coach Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19 protocols are in place for the visitation and service, requiring a mask/face covering, social distancing and hand sanitizer.

