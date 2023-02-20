“V.V.” was born on July 14, 1954, in the Czech Republic. He lived, worked and traveled many places all over the world. He arrived in Bowman in 1995 and worked for Berry Farms for around 15 years. He was a truck driver until he became disabled in 2015. He enjoyed gardening, planting fruit trees, watching the ducks and geese all on his piece of land he bought after becoming an American citizen.