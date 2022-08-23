Vivian Tucker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vivian Tucker, 69, of 285 Shadow Lawn, died Aug. 16, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not accept guests due to COVID-19.

