Vivian Thomas Lightfoot -- Bowman

Mrs. Vivian was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Jackson, Parish, La., the daughter of the late Roland Ray Thomas and the late Winnie Robinson Thomas. She served many years as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Vivian enjoyed fishing, gardening and working with flowers. She also enjoyed listening to Ernie Haase, a Southern gospel singer, but her favorite pastime was her children and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Lightfoot Sr.; and sisters, Glenda Merideth, Linda Ruth Eckols and Charlotte Mollholland.