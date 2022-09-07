Vivian Thomas Lightfoot -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Vivian Thomas Lightfoot, 78, of Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10. For additional information, contact Johnny Lightfoot at 803-747-6124.
Mrs. Vivian was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Jackson, Parish, La., the daughter of the late Roland Ray Thomas and the late Winnie Robinson Thomas. She served many years as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Mrs. Vivian enjoyed fishing, gardening and working with flowers. She also enjoyed listening to Ernie Haase, a Southern gospel singer, but her favorite pastime was her children and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Lightfoot Sr.; and sisters, Glenda Merideth, Linda Ruth Eckols and Charlotte Mollholland.
Survivors include her sons, Johnny Lightfoot Jr. (Jackie) of Bowman, Michael Jones of Las Vegas; daughters, Ronnell O'Bryant of Fort Worth, Vicki Mayhue (Mark) of Erie; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Nedra Wall (David); brothers, Malcolm Thomas, Herbert Thomas of Texas, Norman Thomas (Lou) of Michigan; and a number of nieces and nephews.
