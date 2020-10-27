 Skip to main content
Vivian S. Glenn -- Orangeburg
Vivian S. Glenn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vivian S. Glenn of 453 Coleman Ave. passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at the residence. However, you may call the residence by phone and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

