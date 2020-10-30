Vivian S. Glenn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vivian S. Glenn, of 453 Coleman Ave., passed Oct. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Gregory A. Young officiating.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. All visitors must abide by COVID-19 regulations during viewing.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at the residence. However, you may call the residence by phone and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.