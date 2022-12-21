Vivian Ray -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vivian Ray, 88, of 509 Palmetto Parkway, Orangeburg, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd A. Brown officiating. Burial follows in the Belleville Memorial Gardens.

The body will be placed in the church at 9:30 a.m. The service will be streamed live via Glover's Funeral Home of Orangeburg Facebook page.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ivy Beyond the Wall and Links Ceremonies will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, beginning 10 a.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. This service is open to the public.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.