REEVESVILLE -- Vivian Myers Kizer, 84, beloved wife of Furman D. Kizer, passed away peacefully at her home on March 26, 2023 under hospice care with her devoted husband and family by her side.V

ivian was born on April 2, 1938. A daughter of the late John Rhett Myers and Lillie Ruth Dukes Myers. She was predeceased by a sister, Emily Myers. She graduated from Branchville High School in 1956 and attended North Greenville Junior College. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an elegant and beautiful lady who dearly loved her family and her many close friends. She loved her church family with all her heart and always shared her faith in God.

She was a lifelong member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ for over 35 years. She also served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and secretary of the church cemetery committee. She was a member of the Orangeburg Dairy Calf Club where she participated in many calf shows at the Orangeburg County Fair. She was greatly honored when she was inducted into The National Master Farm Homemakers Guild in 1988 and received the S.C. Homemaker of the year Award. She was an avid member of the Red Hatters Society in St. George where she enjoyed the fellowship and the many trips that they had together.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Furman D. Kizer, a daughter, Glenda K. Byrd (Bill White) of North Charleston, a son, Kent M. Kizer (Renee) of Reevesville and a daughter, Donna K. Lucas (Jeff) of Reevesville. Two grandsons, Blakeley R. Byrd and Dawson J. Lucas of Reevesville. A beloved sister-in-law, Barbara K. Patrick and a special caring niece, Patty L. Wimberly.Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Weathers, Andy Gunter, Greg Gruber, Ronnie Summers, Ron Patrick and Brian Kizer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bernie Summers, Boley Wimberly, Robert Smoak and Harry Wimberly. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Fund, 1183 Flatwoods Road, Reevesville, SC 29471.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Grove Park Hospice of Orangeburg for the wonderful care that was given.