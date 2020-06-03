Vivian K. Dawson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Vivian Kemmerlin Dawson, age 90, passed away peacefully May 31, 2020.
Vivian was born March 11, 1930, in Orangeburg to the late Walter Wise and Maggie S. Kemmerlin. She was married to the late Thomas Herbert "Bert" Dawson. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include her children, Kathryn D. Wienges (John) of St. Matthews and Thomas "Tommy" H. Dawson of Pelion. Surviving grandchildren are Maggie Brownlee (Justin) of Summerville, Al Thomas Hughes of St. Matthews, Elizabeth Middleton (John) of Columbia and TJ Dawson (Brittany) of Pelion; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by all her nine siblings -- five brothers, Marion Kemmerlin, Raymond Kemmerlin, Rudolph Kemmerlin,, Walter Kemmerlin and Clyde Kemmerlin; and four sisters, Lois Arant, Dorothy Arant, Janie Culler and Ruth Wardlaw.
The family would like to give a gracious thank you to her care family at Magnolias of Santee and Edisto Hospice.
A private family interment will be held at a later date.
