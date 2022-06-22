Vivian Ernestine Frye -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Ms. Vivian Ernestine Frye, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 19, 2022, with family by her side at her residence.

Born April 27, 1938, in Bamberg County, she was the daughter of Ernest Frye and Addie Lou Smoak Frye. Her parents owned and operated Frye's Cafe in Bamberg, where she had some of her fondest memories as a little girl. She grew up going to church at Main Street Methodist in Bamberg, where her father was a deacon and her mother a beloved Sunday school teacher. After moving to Ehrhardt, she attended Ehrhardt Methodist Church. She loved to travel, her fur-babies (Tiny and Baby), watching and feeding the birds outside her window and especially spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Ernie, as she was known by most, retired from Bamberg School District One as a food operator, where she was greeted by the many smiles of students as they passed through the cafeteria line.

She loved and was loved by all who knew her and leaves to carry on a son, Philip Lewis Grooms (Charlotte) of Bamberg; and a daughter and primary caregiver, Sandra Grooms Hutto (Mark) of Bamberg. Granny, as she was so lovingly known by her grandchildren, Christopher Shannon Grooms of Charleston, Crystal Nicole Grooms of Charleston, Cynthia Grooms Dimitriadis (Jimmy) of Sumter, Michael Lewis Grooms of Bamberg, Heather Louise Hutto (Tripp) of Bamberg, Derek Wayne Hutto (Ashley) of Bamberg, and Kayce Hutto Terry (Brandon) of Hampton will be missed, but cherished. She loved to be surrounded by her great-grandchildren, Sarai Jordyn Grooms, Chase Nicole Grooms, Alexandra Marie Dimitriadis, Christos Lewis Dimitriadis, Michael Lewis Grooms Jr., Grayson Wayne Murdaugh, Madison Lynn Murdaugh, Easton Allman Greer, Lachlan Cambridge Hutto, Thomas Daniel Terry, Taylor Michele Terry, Ethan Wyatt Terry, and Marybrae Elizabeth Terry.

She was preceded in death by a husband, James Lewis Grooms, a Navy veteran; an unborn child; a son-in-law, Dwight Wayne Hutto; and just recently her first-born son, Dennis Earl Grooms, who was a decorated retired Navy veteran.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Shannon Grooms, Michael Lewis Grooms, Derek Wayne Hutto, Clinton Decator “Tripp” Murdaugh III, Grayson Wayne Murdaugh and Brandon Ross Terry.

The family extends great gratitude to Ashley, Edisto Home Health and Hospice nurses and Chaplin, and to Granny's little helper, Madison.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Main Street Methodist Church, 3297 Main Highway, Bamberg. Interment will follow in South End Cemetery, Carlisle Street, Bamberg. Elevator assistance is provided at the church.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971). Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.