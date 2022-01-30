Vivian Connelly Gibson -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Vivian Connelly Gibson, of Denmark, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, in Orangeburg Regional Medical Center. She was 72 years old.

Mrs. Gibson was a native of Branchville. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Bright and Robert L. Connelly.

She was a graduate of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in medical laboratory technology and worked at Hampton General Hospital for 17 years. She then went on to become the lab supervisor for Lowcountry Medical Group in Beaufort, the Medical Associates in Charleston, Bamberg County Hospital and Colleton Medical Center. Her professional career ended after her diagnosis of breast cancer. She was a member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church in Denmark. Vivian never met a stranger.

Vivian is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Samuel Lawrence Ayers (Jan) of Clemson and Joseph Christopher Ayers of Moncks Corner; and four grandchildren, Ashlea Cox (Nathan), Kristin Ayers, John Robert Ayers and Connelly Ayers. Also her brother, Thomas Connelly (Sallie), and sister-in-law, Faye Connelly. Also her aunt, Arizona Bright, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of seven years, Franklin Delano Gibson; and brothers, Robert Mills Connelly and Donald Connelly.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Dukes-Bryant Family Cemetery in Reevesville, located in Dorchester County. The Rev. Dwight Brazzle and the Rev. Terry Roof will be officiating. The family will not be receiving friends before the service.

Ott Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation.