ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Virtelle Jackson will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at St. Peter AME Church in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Murphy Cemetery in Fort Motte.

The casket will be placed in the sanctuary one hour prior to service.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.

Masks are preferred at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.