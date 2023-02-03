Mrs. Ott was born on Dec. 11, 1930, in Cameron, one of 13 children born to the late Carl R. Strock and the late Lula Dukes Strock. She met and married Mr. Wilbur C. Ott Sr.; they were married for over 63 years until his death in 2013. After raising four children, she went to work with Edisto School District 4. She served as a teacher's aide and a high school study hall teacher. She was famous for making sure that her students behaved by making them copy the encyclopedia if they acted out. Mrs. Ott was a faithful, life-long member of Canaan Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, VBS and she was a GA leader. She enjoyed going camping with family and friends. She was a loving mother, “Granny” and “GiGi.” Over the years she has been a “momma” and “Granny” to many children and adults. To know her was to love her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Sonja Ott;, nine brothers; and three sisters.