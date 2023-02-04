CANAAN COMMUNITY -- Virginia Strock Ott, 92, of the Canaan Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Rd, Cope. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Rev. Alan Woodward and Rev. David Mitchell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mrs. Ott's grandsons, Lee, Dain, and Cameron Schurlknight, Richard, Michael and Clayton Ott.

Mrs. Ott was born on Dec. 11, 1930, in Cameron. She was one of 13 children born to the late Carl R. Strock and the late Lula Dukes Strock. She met and married Mr. Wilbur C. Ott Sr.; they were married for over 63 years until his death in 2013.

After raising four children, she went to work with the Edisto School District 4. She served as a teacher's aide and a high school study hall teacher. She was famous for making sure that her students behaved by making them copy the Encyclopedia if they acted out.

Mrs. Ott was a faithful, life-long member of Canaan Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, VBS and she was a GA leader. She enjoyed going camping with family and friends. She was a loving mother, “Granny” and “GiGi.” Over the years she has been a “momma” and “Granny” to many children and adults. To know her was to love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Sonja Ott, nine brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Ott, Cheryl Ott Schurlknight (Gary), Terry Ott (Roberta), Billy Ott Jr. (Fran); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Edisto Home Care and Hospice, Evelyn Govan and Alfredia Ryant for their love, care and support.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery fund at 4977 Cannon Bridge Rd, Cope, S.C. 29038.