Virginia 'Strawberry' Morgan -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Virginia "Strawberry" Morgan, 59, 1961 Ott St., died July 29, 2021, at The Oaks of Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Shakeyia Murphy, 472 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

