Virginia Spires Lott -- Bamberg

She is survived by four sons, Clarence Lott (Brenda), Larry Lott, Tim Lott (Carole) and Craig Lott (Christine); three daughters, Janie Sandifer (Willard), Judy Bryant (Charles) and Debbie Brown( Paul). Additional survivors are 15 grandchildren, Angie Lott, Melanie Smith, Chris Lott, Christie Sherry, Tommy Lott, B.J. Priester, Sarah Temple, Farah Lott, Dean Sandifer, Duane Sandifer, Lisa Goolsby, Dan Goolsby, Mindi Goolsby, Timmy Brown and Kayla Brown and 32 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Collins, and a brother, Jessie Bell. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paula Goolsby.

Mrs. Lott was a beloved mother whose life reflected her unwavering faith in God, always welcomed others into her home. Her beauty, grace and love of live were evident to all who knew her. Her sense of humor and depth of wisdom will never be forgotten. She treasured every moment with her family. Though we weep at the loss of her earthly presence, we rejoice in knowing that she is with the Lord.