Virginia Ryant -- Cope

COPE -- Graveside services for Virginia Ryant, 72, of 383 Valentine Road, Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Oak Grove Baptist Church, Cope.

She died Saturday, Aug. 29, at tRMC.

The family asks that all wear a face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.