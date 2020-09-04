 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Ryant -- Cope
0 comments

Virginia Ryant -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Ryant

COPE -- Graveside services for Virginia Ryant, 72, of 383 Valentine Road, Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Oak Grove Baptist Church, Cope.

She died Saturday, Aug. 29, at tRMC.

The family asks that all wear a face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News