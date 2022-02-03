Virginia Nell Gartman -- Neeses

NEESES -- Virginia Nell Gartman, 85, of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Trinity Road, North. Pastor Bud Judy will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Gartman was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Willie Henry and the late Nellie Jane Hair Henry. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Hubert Benjamin Gartman Jr.

Survivors include her children, June Hiott of Walterboro, and Virginia Anne Gartman and Ben Gartman, both of Neeses; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Jane Saylor of Columbia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

