Virginia McAlhany -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Virginia McAlhany, 96, of Branchville, entered into her eternal rest peacefully on Jan. 31, 2023. She was born in June of 1926 as the youngest of five children to Rufus Turner Sr. and Eula Agerton Turner.

She is survived by daughters, Diane M. Lenard of Carbondale, Illinois, and Leigh A. McAlhany and husband Frank McAlhany of Branchville; and grandson Trey McAlhany of Branchville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John T. McAlhany; granddaughter, Erin McAlhany; son-in-law, Joe Lenard; brothers, Rufus Turner, Marvin Turner and Jimmy Turner; and sister, Sarah Hutto.

A memorial service will be held at the graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at McAlhany Cemetery near Branchville, with the Rev. Jim Bogstad officiating. Visitation will be held immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McAlhany Cemetery Fund, care of Franklin McAlhany, 1028 Perkins Road, Branchville. Online condolences can be made a www.ottfh.com.