Virginia Louise 'Strawberry' Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Virginia Louise "Strawberry" Morgan, 59, of 1961 Ott St., died July 29, 2021, at The Oaks of Orangeburg.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Shakeyia Murphy, 472 Landfill Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.