EUTAWVILLE -- Virginia Lancaster Chapman passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at home in Eutawville, South Carolina. Virginia was born on May 3, 1934, in Cairo, Georgia. After college, she married Morgan Chapman on June 7, 1956. She taught Consumer and Homemaking Education for 32 years, and was active in the State Vocational Education Division where she served as historian and president. While teaching at Holly Hill High School, she was chosen as Teacher of the Year. She was a member of Historic Epiphany Episcopal Church in Eutawville. In addition to her work with Epiphany's churchyard committee and as president of the Episcopal Church Women, Virginia enjoyed serving the church and community in various other capacities.

Virginia is survived by her children, Bobby Chapman; Kathy Chapman Bell, her husband, Rocky; daughter, Brenda Chapman; grandchildren, Morgan Bell, Megan Williams, and Casey Frazier; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Morgan Chapman, her parents, Luther Raymond Lancaster and Allie Lorene Price Lancaster.

Services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Avinger Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends after the service. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations: Grace Home, a women's recovery campus that Mom enjoyed visiting... Grace Home, PO Box 407, Santee, SC 29142 and Mom's home church of many years, The Historic Church of Epiphany, PO Box 9, Eutawville, SC 29048.

