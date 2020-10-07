 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia L. Dunn -- North
0 comments

Virginia L. Dunn -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Virginia L. Dunn, 89, of North, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Valenda (Danny) Black, Patty Dunn, Libby Dempsey and Sandra Johnson.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which will be announced at www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News