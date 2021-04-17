 Skip to main content
Virginia Jean Keitt -- Cayce
Virginia Jean Keitt -- Cayce

CAYCE -- Virginia Jean Keitt, 87, of 101 Shadow Lane, Cayce, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence, 512 Rosewood Drive in Orangeburg, or Carson's Funeral Home.

