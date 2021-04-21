Virginia Jean Keitt -- Cayce

CAYCE -- Funeral services for Virginia Jean Keitt of 101 Shadow Lane in Cayce, and 512 Rosewood Drive in Orangeburg, will be held at noon Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in St. Matthews. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Face masks and social distancing are to be anticipated for these services. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.
