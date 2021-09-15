Virginia Jackson -- Orangeburg

The family will have a private memorial in the family cemetery at a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Neeses, SC 29115.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hutto and Nellie Davis Hutto and was married to James David Jackson. She was a member of Victory Hill Church of God in Cordova and was a former Sunday school teacher and served in the WMU at Unity Baptist Church. Virginia worked for many years and retired as a seamstress. She was a loving Mama who enjoyed working in the yard and tending to her flowers. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her and we will see her again.