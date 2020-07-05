Virginia J. Copeland Geddings -- Bamberg

Ginnie loved the beach and her yearly family beach trips. She loved reading and was a member of the Book Club in Bamberg. She loved swimming, gardening, laughing, and most of all being with her family. She loved life. She brought happiness to everyone around her. The sacrifices she made and the love she gave are beyond measure. She gave so much and asked for nothing in return. She was the best of the best: best mother anyone could ever ask for, best grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Her sense of humor, unconditional love and her ability to make us all feel special individually amazed us all. She always put family first, and could light a room up with her personality and smile.