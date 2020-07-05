Virginia J. Copeland Geddings -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- “Ginnie” Geddings passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children and family after a long battle with cancer.
Ginnie was born in Sumter, the daughter of Carl and Pearl Copeland. She was employed by Bamberg School District 1 for most of her career until retirement.
Ginnie loved the beach and her yearly family beach trips. She loved reading and was a member of the Book Club in Bamberg. She loved swimming, gardening, laughing, and most of all being with her family. She loved life. She brought happiness to everyone around her. The sacrifices she made and the love she gave are beyond measure. She gave so much and asked for nothing in return. She was the best of the best: best mother anyone could ever ask for, best grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Her sense of humor, unconditional love and her ability to make us all feel special individually amazed us all. She always put family first, and could light a room up with her personality and smile.
Ginnie is survived by daughters, Amanda Geddings and Carla (Bryan) Bowers; two sisters, Andrena Connor and Jerry Kay (Blake) Bondy; four grandchildren, Caleb (Liz) Cooke; Tanner Cooke, Addison Bowers and Parke Bowers; and her loving dog, Rosie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Wilbur Lee Geddings; daughter, Melanie Paige Geddings; and brother, Carl E. Copeland Jr.
Life here will never be the same without her but we will be together again.
The Mermaid has gone to her Sailor …
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.
