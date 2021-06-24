Virginia Hungerpeler Hair -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Virginia Hungerpeler Hair, 88, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was the wife of the late John Burts Hair.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 25, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Mrs. Virginia was born in St. Matthews to the late Lilly and Robert Hungerpeler. She was a retired branch manager with the St. Matthews SCDMV and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Teresa Hair, Sheila Dukes, Dodi Rucker (Ricky), Terry Hair and Jerry Hair; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne Gustine (Robert). In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Virginia was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Hungerpeler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DAZZ of Orangeburg, 923 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; Gospel of God Ministries, c/o Tommy Waltz, mhoell@ncfgiving.com or 866-672-7302; or a church of your choice.

