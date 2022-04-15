 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Haynes McKelvey -- Orangeburg

Virginia Haynes McKelvey

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Virginia Haynes McKelvey, 81, of 982 Kearse St., Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson is officiating.

Ms. McKelvey passed away on Sunday, April 10, at her residence.

There will be no visitation. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Friends may call at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

