BAMBERG -- Virginia “Ginger” Brabham McCully, 87, passed away on Feb. 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bamberg. The Rev. Kevin Dalton will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Ginger was born in Bamberg on Sept. 27, 1935. She was the oldest daughter of the late Clarence Melvin and Virginia Nettles Brabham. She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert W. McCully Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Robert W. McCully Jr. (Jane Jones) and Clarence “Brab” McCully (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Evelyn McCully; and her two sisters, Cantey Carpenter (Bill) and Tanne Traywick (Tom). She had six grandchildren, Jason McCully, Dustin McCully (Lindsey), David McCully (Joslyn), Lee McCully (Haley), Miranda McCully and Virginia McCully Thurner (William). She had 10 great-grandchildren, Harper, Maddy, Avery, Maddox, Tilley, Weston, Riley Kate, George, Mary Grace and Ginger. She is also survived by her devoted companion, Mary Lee Crosby.

Ginger was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She graduated from Columbia College and taught school for 20 years.

She had a home at Edisto Beach where she spent most of her summers.

Memorials may be sent to Bamberg Cemetery Association, c/o Claudia Sandifer, PO Box 31, Bamberg, SC 29003 or Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 335, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Arrangements are being handled by Cooner Funeral Home, Bamberg.