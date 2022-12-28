Virginia Gamble Bozard Dean -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Virginia Gamble Bozard Dean, 86, of Summerville, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Virginia was born in Covington, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Jessie Gamble and the late Jesse Parton Gambler. She enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include her daughters, Virginia Jan Bozard Myers and Betty Juanita Bozard; son, John Lawrence Bozard; grandson, Christopher William Cook; three great-grandchildren, Nathan Cook, Jamie Cook and Danielle Cook; and two brothers, Leonard Gamble and Larry Gamble.

