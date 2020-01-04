{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Virginia Chisolm, 55, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the residence of Pearl Wright, 290 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg.

