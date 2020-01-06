BAMBERG -- Virginia Cann- Chisolm, 55, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the St. John Baptist Church, Bamberg. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Bamberg.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.
Friends may call at the home of Pearl Wright, 290 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Cann-Chisolm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.