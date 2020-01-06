{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Cann-Chisolm

BAMBERG -- Virginia Cann- Chisolm, 55, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the St. John Baptist Church, Bamberg. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the home of Pearl Wright, 290 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg, or at the church fellowship hall after the burial.

