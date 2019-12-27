BOWMAN -- Virginia Brickle Miller, 75, of Bowman, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Born in Bowman, a daughter of the late Laurie Jay and Ethel Austin Brickle, Virginia grew up in Orangeburg County, and attended Bowman High School. She was a member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church for 45 years, where she was a childrens Sunday School Teacher and teen youth leader. In 2014, she joined Ebenezer Baptist Church. Virginia was a beautician before becoming employed by Farmers and Merchants Bank where she retired with over 35 years of service.
Survivors include her daughter Sharon Miller Talley of Bowman; son and daughter-in-law, James Edwin Miller and Daisy Bouknight Miller of Columbia; grandchildren, Benjamin Charles Talley of Bowman, Kimberly Anne Talley, Amy Rebecca Talley and Daniel James Riley Talley of Seneca; James Edwin Miller, III and Margaret Donnell Miller, both of Columbia; and sister, Sadie Brickle Padgett of Orangeburg; and brother Robert Laurie Brickle (Sandra) of Neeses; and numerous loving aunts,uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, James (Jimmy) Edwin Miller.
The funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28th, at Bowman Southern Methodist Church, Bowman, with interment in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Cordova, SC. The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 27, at the residence, 5473 Charleston Hwy, Bowman, SC from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Grace Home, Post Office Box 407, Santee, SC 29142, or to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC, 29039.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
