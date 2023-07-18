ORANGEBURG -- Virginia Bozard Sims, 100, of Orangeburg passed away at home on July 12. She was the wife of the late Hugo S. Sims, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg, SC.

Virginia Sims was born in Orangeburg, SC, the daughter of the late Fred Henry Bozard and the late Essie Ayers Bozard. Virginia Sims was a true Southern lady. Her most frequent question to others, was "how can I help you?" She used her gift of hospitality to love and serve her family, church, friends, and community. She was a charter member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and a UMW member. She helped create the care and concern ministry at the church. In the community, she was involved with the Junior Service League of Orangeburg. Also, she was an active member of the Camellia Garden Club of Orangeburg. She was a member of several bridge clubs.

Survivors include her daughter, Ginger Risher of Orangeburg; daughters-in law, Kathy Sims and Connie Sims of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Anna Bailey (Steve), Robert Sims (Robin), Ben Goodman (Austin), Jenny Sims (CS), Darrell Sims (Liz), Dana Sims, Michael Sims (Crystal), and Alan Sims (Morgan); great grandchildren, Tres, Katie, Becca, Sims, Drew, Charles, Henry, Rose, Hudson, Cade, and Zoe. She was predeceased by her parents; and sons, Hugo S. Sims, III and Robert "Cal" Sims.

The family always called her our "family matriarch." She was always ready to share her wisdom, delicious meals, and enthusiasm of life with all. She loved getting to know people and their stories.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to one's own choice.

A special thanks to her devoted, caring and loving caregivers, Tara Thomas, Paula Hudson, Rose Jefferson, and Catherine Ann Oliver. Also, a special thank you to Edisto Hospice and all the nurses, Brandy, Amber, and Emily, and CNA's, social workers, and Chaplain.

