Virginia Bowman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Virginia Bowman, 88, of 728 Cherry Lane, died Jan. 26, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

