Virginia Belle Ellison Evans -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Virginia Belle Ellison Evans, 93, of Cameron, peacefully entered her heavenly home on May 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Roy J. and Belle Stribling Ellison. She was also predeceased by her husband, Clarence Felder Evans.

A graveside service will be held at the Cameron Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, May 18, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Eric Little officiating.

Virginia was born on June 10, 1927, in Duncan. She graduated from Spartanburg H.S. She graduated from Converse College with a degree in Theater and Dramatic Arts. She moved to Charleston where she was the Youth and Activities director for Bethel Methodist Church. She later moved to Cameron to teach 7th grade. With a “flip of a coin” she met her future husband, and they shared a lifetime of love, adventure, and laughter with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Church and community involvement was a hallmark of Virginia's life. She was an active member of the Cameron United Methodist Church, the Missionary Society, the Camellia Garden Club, the Prince of Orange Chapter of the DAR, the Sewing Club and the Cameron Community Club. Her passion was creativity that was expressed in her painting, sewing, and handwork. Her children, grandchildren, and friends are the grateful recipients of her many creative works.