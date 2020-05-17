Virginia A. Cobia -- Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD -- Virginia A. Cobia, 94, of Blythewood, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, after an extended illness.
Born April 13, 1926, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Eddie E. Cobia Sr. and Mary Johnson Cobia. A faithful Christian woman, Miss Cobia was a longstanding member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years at Prudential Insurance Company.
Miss Cobia had a passionate love for animals and had many pet companions throughout her life. She was an avid horseback rider, competing in many horse shows and competitions. Miss Cobia loved gardening and had a joy for life and adventure. She was well-known by her friends as “The friend who never forgot a birthday or anniversary,” always remembering to send cards to commemorate those special days. Miss Cobia lived her life by being kind to everyone, making the most of each day, and following the teachings of the Bible.
Survivors include her nephews and nieces, John and Cindy Smith, Eddie E. Cobia III, Robert Samuel Smith, Susan (Steve) S. Adkins, Trudy (Steven) S. Austin, and Travis Cobia; beloved great-nieces, Jennifer Smith Haig and Savannah Cobia; several great-nieces and -nephews; several great-great-nephews; a lifelong special friend, Faye Sox; and special friends, Donna E. Johnson and Carolyn Cobia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie E. Cobia Jr., and her sister, Frances Cobia Smith.
A private graveside service for Miss Cobia will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, with Pastor Clyde Scott officiating. A livestream may be viewed at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, by visiting https:/www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituariesirginia-Cobia/#!hotosVideos.
Friends and family who would like to pay their respects and view Miss Cobia may do so between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition, P.O. Box 1446, Orangeburg, SC 29116, or Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
