Virginia A. Cobia -- Blythewood

Born April 13, 1926, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Eddie E. Cobia Sr. and Mary Johnson Cobia. A faithful Christian woman, Miss Cobia was a longstanding member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years at Prudential Insurance Company.

Miss Cobia had a passionate love for animals and had many pet companions throughout her life. She was an avid horseback rider, competing in many horse shows and competitions. Miss Cobia loved gardening and had a joy for life and adventure. She was well-known by her friends as “The friend who never forgot a birthday or anniversary,” always remembering to send cards to commemorate those special days. Miss Cobia lived her life by being kind to everyone, making the most of each day, and following the teachings of the Bible.