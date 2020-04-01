Virgil Lee Glover Sr. -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Virgil Lee Glover Sr., 79, St. George, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.