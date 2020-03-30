Virgil Lee Glover -- St. George
Virgil Lee Glover -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Virgil Lee Glover, 79, of St. George, passed away on March 28, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. (843) 563-4332

