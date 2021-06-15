Virgil Kinnaird Barnes -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Virgil Kinnaird Barnes, 93, of Elloree, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
At his request, there will not be a funeral. The family will host a visitation at his home from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
Mr. Barnes was born March 15, 1928, in Lancaster, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Frank and Edna Hubbard Barnes. He was the widower of Fannie Sue Greene Barnes.
Mr. Barnes retired from the United States Army with the rank of Major. He was in the Korean Conflict and the Viet Nam Conflict. He was of the Baptist faith and an avid golfer.
He is survived by three sons, Danny Kinnaird Barnes, Summerville, David Lee Barnes, Elloree, and Jerry Daryll Barnes, Orangeburg; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchilden.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
