Virgil ‘Budie’ Mack Jr. -- Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Virgil "Budie" Mack Jr., 80, of Baltimore, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, at his home.

Survivors include his children and sister Mary F. Mack of Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Walker's Life Memorial Center, P.A., Baltimore.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Bernadine Roman Catholic Church, Baltimore.

Arrangements announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron only

