Virgil ‘Budie' Mack Jr. -- Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Virgil "Budie" Mack Jr., 80, of Baltimore, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
Survivors include his children; and sister, Mary F. Mack of Orangeburg.
Viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Walker's Life Memorial Center, P.A., Baltimore.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Bernadine Roman Catholic Church, Baltimore.
Funeral announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.
