 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virgil ‘Budie' Mack Jr. -- Baltimore
0 comments

Virgil ‘Budie' Mack Jr. -- Baltimore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALTIMORE -- Virgil "Budie" Mack Jr., 80, of Baltimore, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.

Survivors include his children; and sister, Mary F. Mack of Orangeburg.

Viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Walker's Life Memorial Center, P.A., Baltimore.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Bernadine Roman Catholic Church, Baltimore.

Funeral announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News