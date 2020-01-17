SALLEY -- Mr. Virgil Brown, 73, of 5154 Festival Trail Road, Salley, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Flora Branch Baptist Church, North. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
