SALLEY -- Mr. Virgil Brown, 73, of 5154 Festival Trail Road, Salley, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Flora Branch Baptist Church, North. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Jackson's Memorial Chapel-Neeses, SC
6751 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29107
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
Flora Branch Baptist Church
586 Begonia Road
North, SC 29112
