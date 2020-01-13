{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- MR. Virgil Brown, 73, OF 5154 Festival Trail Road, Salley, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services are entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence.

