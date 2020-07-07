Virgil Boyd -- Harleyville
0 comments

Virgil Boyd -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Virgil Boyd, 96, of Harleyville, passed away July 4, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 8, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Boyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News