Virgil Boyd -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Virgil Boyd, 96, of Harleyville, passed away July 4, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 8, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.