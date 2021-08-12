Virgil Bennett Simpson -- Orangeburg

Born Nov. 19, 1928, in Clinton, he was the son of the late Frank Hunter Sr. and Mary Etta Lynch Simpson. Virgil graduated from Clemson University in 1950 with a degree in textile management. He retired from Delta Woodside Mills after many decades as a well-respected textile executive. At Clemson, Virgil was a member of the Senior Platoon and manager of the championship baseball team. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and had a strong love of the Lord, his family, and this country. He was a founding member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church and served as trustee elder emeritus. Formerly a resident of Mauldin, he later became an associate member of First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg. He loved being with his family, tending his rose garden, fixing anything imaginable, making fudge at Christmas, and cheering for the Clemson Tigers.