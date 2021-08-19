Violet Rosebud Johnson Gass -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Memorial Services for Mrs. Violet Rosebud Johnson Gass of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Whittaker V. Middleton is officiating.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.Simmonsfuneralhome.com.