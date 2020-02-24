Violet Greene Westbury -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Violet Greene Westbury, formerly of St. Matthews, 93, widow of Kenneth Westbury, entered eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Lexington Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews at 3 p.m. followed by a visitation with the family in the church social hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Violet was born on March 7, 1926, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late Esly O. and Minnie Smith Greene. She was a graduate of Chesterfield High School and Furman University. She thoroughly enjoyed her 30-year career teaching first and third graders in the St. George, Orangeburg, and St. Matthews public schools. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, sang in the choir, participated in United Methodist Women, boards, and committees. Everyone who knew her remembers her bright smile, quick wit, and her genuine caring. She was predeceased by a brother, Esly O. Greene Jr.
Surviving are sons, Ken (Reta) Westbury Jr. of Fort Motte and David Andrew Westbury, Columbia, daughter, Bonnie W. (Herb) Stevens, Seneca; a sister, Bonnie G. Melton, Seneca; five grandchildren, Lawrence (Mary Margaret) Westbury, Fort Motte; Henley (Scottie) Ellis, Patrick (Lindsey) Westbury, all of Columbia; Claire (Ryan) Stevens Tidwell, Lexington and Michael (Jessi) Stevens, Easley; and seven great-grandchildren, Adjysen (Sienna) Ellis; Tolliven and Makyla Ellis; Jackson and Corinne Tidwell; Eli and Owen Stevens.
Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online Condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneral.info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.