Violet Greene Westbury -- Lexington

Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews at 3 p.m. followed by a visitation with the family in the church social hall.

Violet was born on March 7, 1926, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late Esly O. and Minnie Smith Greene. She was a graduate of Chesterfield High School and Furman University. She thoroughly enjoyed her 30-year career teaching first and third graders in the St. George, Orangeburg, and St. Matthews public schools. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, sang in the choir, participated in United Methodist Women, boards, and committees. Everyone who knew her remembers her bright smile, quick wit, and her genuine caring. She was predeceased by a brother, Esly O. Greene Jr.